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Brooks Lee News: Homers in three-hit game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Lee went 3-for-4 with a double and a solo home run during Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rays.

Lee collected three hits Friday against the Rays to give him back-to-back outings with a trio of hits. He clubbed a solo home run out to right field to cut the Twins deficit from three to two in the fifth inning and also doubled in the ninth inning as the team tried to mount an unsuccessful late rally. It was a slow start for the 25-year-old, who had just five hits in his first 30 at-bats on the season, but he's now slashing .263/.322/.438 on the season with four home runs and 13 RBI.

Brooks Lee
Minnesota Twins
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