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Brooks Lee News: New primary third baseman

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Twins manager Derek Shelton confirmed Monday that Lee will be used primarily at third base moving forward, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Lee's glove work at shortstop has been poor, and with Royce Lewis having been optioned to Triple-A St. Paul, Lee has made four straight starts at the hot corner. Ryan Kreidler looks to be in line for the bulk of the starts at shortstop for the time being, though top prospect Kaelen Culpepper could get a look at the position before long.

Brooks Lee
Minnesota Twins
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