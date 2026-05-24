Brooks Lee News: Not in Sunday's lineup
Lee is not in the Twins' starting lineup against the Red Sox on Sunday.
Lee went 2-for-8 with two runs across his last two games against Boston and will be on the bench for Sunday's series finale while Ryan Kreidler starts at shortstop and bats ninth. Lee has gone 19-for-74 (.257) with one steal, seven RBI and nine runs scored since May 1.
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