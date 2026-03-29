Brooks Lee News: Not in Sunday's lineup
Lee is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Lee has gone 0-for-6 with three strikeouts in the first two games of the season and will head to the bench for the series finale in Baltimore. Tristan Gray will take over at shortstop Sunday for the Twins.
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