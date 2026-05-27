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Brooks Lee News: Plates three runs Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 6:25am

Lee went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the White Sox.

Lee stepped up when the Twins needed him the most, and his three-run double in the 11th inning was the difference-maker for Minnesota. Lee has been mashing the ball of late, racking up three doubles, a homer and six RBI amid a four-game hitting streak. He's hitting .279 with a .745 OPS, seven doubles, a triple, a homer, 13 RBI and 11 runs scored since the beginning of May.

Brooks Lee
Minnesota Twins
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