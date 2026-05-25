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Brooks Lee News: Pops sixth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Lee went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a hit-by-pitch in Monday's 3-1 loss to the White Sox.

Lee took left-hander Anthony Kay deep on the fourth pitch of the game, and that was all the offense Minnesota could muster Monday. It was just Lee's sixth homer of the season and his first since April 26. Now manning third base for the Twins following Royce Lewis' demotion to Triple-A St. Paul last week, Lee is slashing .256/.313/.411 with the six long balls, 27 RBI, 23 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 13:36 BB:K across 196 plate appearances this season.

Brooks Lee
Minnesota Twins
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