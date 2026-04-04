Brooks Lee News: Returning Saturday
Lee (illness) will start at shortstop and bat eighth against the Rays on Saturday.
After missing two games due to an illness, Lee seems to be feeling better and will return to the starting nine Saturday to face left-hander Steven Matz. Lee had recorded hits in back-to-back contests before falling ill.
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