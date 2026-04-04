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Brooks Lee News: Returning Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Lee (illness) will start at shortstop and bat eighth against the Rays on Saturday.

After missing two games due to an illness, Lee seems to be feeling better and will return to the starting nine Saturday to face left-hander Steven Matz. Lee had recorded hits in back-to-back contests before falling ill.

Brooks Lee
Minnesota Twins
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