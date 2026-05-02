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Brooks Lee News: Scores two runs Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Lee went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Lee has multiple hits in four of his last eight games and is now slashing .252/.313/.417 with five home runs, 17 RBI, 14 runs scored, two stolen bases and an 8:21 BB:K across 112 trips to the plate this season. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 Draft is still batting near the bottom of the lineup.

Brooks Lee
Minnesota Twins
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