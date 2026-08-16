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Brooks Lee News: Smacks grand slam Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Lee went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Phillies.

Lee blasted his first grand slam of the season to match a season high in RBI on Sunday. The switch-hitting infielder has hit safely in six of his last seven games and logged multiple knocks four times over that span. Through 478 plate appearances, Lee is slashing a career-best .245/.300/.424 with 18 homers, 66 RBI, seven stolen bases and 54 runs scored.

Brooks Lee
Minnesota Twins
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