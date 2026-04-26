Brooks Lee News: Supplies Minnesota's lone runs

Lee went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run during the Twins' 4-2 loss to the Rays on Sunday.

The Twins were blanked through the first six innings of Sunday's game, but Lee got his team on the board after cracking a two-run homer off Jesse Scholtens in the seventh frame. It was Lee's second homer of the three-game series and his fifth of the 2026 season. Since April 1, he has slashed .269/.337/.487 with one steal, 15 RBI and 11 runs scored over 86 plate appearances.