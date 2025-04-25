Brooks Raley Injury: Returns to Queens

Raley (elbow) signed a one-year contract with the Mets on Friday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Raley's new contract also includes a club option for 2026. He threw a bullpen session in front of several teams' scouts last week, and it seems the Mets liked what they saw enough to bring the 36-year-old lefty back into their organization. He appeared in eight games for the Mets last season, striking out nine batters through seven scoreless innings before undergoing Tommy John surgery in May. He still likely has a few more months to go in his rehab before he'll be ready to pitch in a game, but at least he now officially has a team to return to.