Brooks Raley News: Activated from IL

The Mets reinstated Raley (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Friday.

Raley's recovery from Tommy John surgery is officially complete, as he'll rejoin the Mets' active roster coming out of the All-Star break. He made eight appearances during a minor-league rehab assignment that spanned three levels, throwing nine scoreless innings with a 13:1 K:BB. Richard Lovelady was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.