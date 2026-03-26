Brooks Raley News: Bullpen spot secure

Raley will begin the season as part of the Mets' bullpen, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 37-year-old is expected to be New York's top left-handed relief option while A.J. Minter (lat) remains on the shelf. Raley looked good in the second half last season after completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery, posting a 2.45 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB over 25.2 innings with three wins and 10 holds in 30 appearances.