Brooks Raley headshot

Brooks Raley News: Nabs first save as Phillie

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Raley struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his first save of the season in a 6-4 win over the Marlins.

With Jhoan Duran unavailable after working the prior two days, manager Don Mattingly deployed Jose Alvarado in the seventh inning and Orion Kerkering in the eighth before turning to Raley in the ninth to face the bottom of the Miami order. Raley got tagged for two runs in his Philly debut after being acquired from the Mets at the trade deadline, but since then the veteran lefty has settled down, posting a 1.59 ERA, 0.53 WHIP and 6:1 K:BB over his last six appearances and 5.2 innings.

Brooks Raley
Philadelphia Phillies
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