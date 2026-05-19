Brooks Raley News: Nabs seventh hold
Raley gave up a run on a hit and two walks in two-thirds of an inning Monday but still recorded his seventh hold of the season in an extra-innings win over the Nationals.
Entering the game to begin the seventh inning with the Mets ahead 5-3, Raley gave up a leadoff double to James Wood and then walked the next two batters to load the bases, but the damage ended up being limited to a CJ Abrams sacrifice fly. Raley's seven holds leads the team, and he's delivered a strong 1.47 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB through 18.1 innings this season.
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