Brooks Raley News: Picks up second hold

Raley struck out one in a scoreless two-thirds of an inning of relief to record his second hold of the season in Friday's win over the Giants.

The southpaw took over for Nolan McLean with one out in the sixth inning and runners on second and third, and Raley struck out Rafael Devers before getting Luis Arraez to ground out. Raley's had a strong start to the season as the top left-hander in the Mets' bullpen, posting a 0.00 ERA and 5:0 K:BB over 3.2 innings.