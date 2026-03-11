Bruce Zimmermann headshot

Bruce Zimmermann News: Cut from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

The Cardinals reassigned Zimmermann to minor-league camp Tuesday.

Zimmermann signed with the Cardinals on a minor-league deal in January after spending the 2025 season in the Brewers organization. The southpaw gave up six runs (five earned) in six innings in a late-season spot start with Milwaukee but otherwise spent the entire campaign at Triple-A Nashville, where he produced a 4.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 109:30 K:BB in 138 innings. After falling short in his bid for a spot on the Cardinals' Opening Day roster, Zimmermann is expected to serve as a swingman at Triple-A Memphis to begin the season.

