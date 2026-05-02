Brusdar Graterol Injury: Beginning rehab assignment
Graterol (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Triple-A Oklahoma City broadcaster Alex Freedman reports.
Graterol's first minor-league outing will mark his first appearance in a game at any level since the 2024 World Series. Because he's been sidelined for so long since undergoing surgery on his right shoulder, he will likely require an extended stay in Triple-A before the Dodgers add him back to their bullpen.
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