Brusdar Graterol Injury: Heads to IL
The Dodgers placed Graterol (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Monday.
Graterol didn't make any spring training appearances and has had difficulty regaining velocity since undergoing right shoulder surgery in November 2024. He's been throwing, but it's unclear when he might be an option for the Dodgers bullpen.
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