Brusdar Graterol headshot

Brusdar Graterol Injury: Heads to IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 9:39am

The Dodgers placed Graterol (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Monday.

Graterol didn't make any spring training appearances and has had difficulty regaining velocity since undergoing right shoulder surgery in November 2024. He's been throwing, but it's unclear when he might be an option for the Dodgers bullpen.

Brusdar Graterol
Los Angeles Dodgers
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