Brusdar Graterol Injury: Hitting upper-90s in bullpens
Graterol's velocity during recent bullpen sessions has reached the high-90s as he rehabs from right shoulder surgery, per MLB.com.
Graterol isn't yet ready for a rehab assignment, but he seems to be inching closer to a return to game action. The righty reliever hasn't pitched at all since 2025, so he'll presumably need a lengthy rehab assignment before he's ready to be activated off the injured list. Graterol likely won't be a factor in the big-league bullpen until at least late May.
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