Brusdar Graterol headshot

Brusdar Graterol Injury: Hitting upper-90s in bullpens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Graterol's velocity during recent bullpen sessions has reached the high-90s as he rehabs from right shoulder surgery, per MLB.com.

Graterol isn't yet ready for a rehab assignment, but he seems to be inching closer to a return to game action. The righty reliever hasn't pitched at all since 2025, so he'll presumably need a lengthy rehab assignment before he's ready to be activated off the injured list. Graterol likely won't be a factor in the big-league bullpen until at least late May.

Brusdar Graterol
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brusdar Graterol See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brusdar Graterol See More
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
63 days ago
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
258 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
299 days ago
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
328 days ago
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025