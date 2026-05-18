Brusdar Graterol Injury: May need back surgery
Graterol (shoulder/back) is considering surgery, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
The timeframe for Graterol's return is quite murky after he suffered a back injury while out on a rehab assignment last week. Woo states that surgery is an option for the right-hander, but nothing has been decided at this stage.
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