Brusdar Graterol headshot

Brusdar Graterol Injury: May need back surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Graterol (shoulder/back) is considering surgery, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The timeframe for Graterol's return is quite murky after he suffered a back injury while out on a rehab assignment last week. Woo states that surgery is an option for the right-hander, but nothing has been decided at this stage.

Brusdar Graterol
Los Angeles Dodgers
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