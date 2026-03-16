Brusdar Graterol Injury: Plays catch Monday

Graterol (shoulder) was spotted playing catch out to about 90 feet Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Graterol hasn't been shut down from throwing during spring training, but he's not on track to pitch in any Cactus League games and is slated to open the season on the injured list while he's struggled to regain velocity since undergoing surgery on his right shoulder in November 2024. The right-hander had previously been throwing off a mound earlier in the camp before the Dodgers elected to ramp him up more slowly when his velocity wasn't where the team expected it to be. Graterol is without a definitive timeline to resume throwing bullpen sessions, and the Dodgers seemingly aren't counting on him to handle a significant relief role in 2026.