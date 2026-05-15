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Brusdar Graterol Injury: Pulled from rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

The Dodgers pulled Graterol (shoulder) from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City due to a back injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Graterol hasn't seen major-league action since the 2024 World Series while recovering from right shoulder surgery that he underwent in November of 2024. He was given the green light to embark on a rehab assignment in early May but is now dealing with a back issue, and the right-hander will undergo imaging on his back to determine the severity of the injury. The Dodgers should have an update on Graterol's recovery timeline once the team has the results of those tests.

Brusdar Graterol
Los Angeles Dodgers
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