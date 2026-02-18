Brusdar Graterol headshot

Brusdar Graterol Injury: Ruled out for Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Graterol (shoulder) will not be ready in time for Opening Day, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Graterol has been slow-played this spring after missing all of the 2025 season following November 2024 right shoulder surgery. His velocity crept up during his last bullpen session, but it's still not where it needs to be in order for Graterol to be effective. The 27-year-old is entering his walk year, so Graterol has financial incentive to stay healthy and have a bounce-back season, but he's a wild card in terms of what the Dodgers can expect out of him in 2026.

Brusdar Graterol
Los Angeles Dodgers
