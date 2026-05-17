Brusdar Graterol Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL
The Dodgers transferred Graterol (shoulder/back) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.
The right-hander is working his way back from right shoulder surgery -- which he underwent in November of 2024 -- but the Dodgers pulled him off his rehab assignment Friday due to a back issue. It's unclear exactly how much this will affect Graterol's return timeline, but it seems likely to push his absence into June.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brusdar Graterol See More
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings88 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League283 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer324 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League353 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brusdar Graterol See More