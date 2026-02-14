Brusdar Graterol Injury: Still fighting shoulder issues
Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that it will take some time to build Graterol (shoulder) up this spring, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Graterol missed all of 2025 while recovering from a shoulder procedure he underwent in November 2024. He threw a bullpen session Friday, but Roberts noted that the 27-year-old's velocity "wasn't near where it's going to be." The team's plan to slow Graterol's rehab down could delay his Cactus League debut, and it's unclear if he'll be ready to go by Opening Day.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brusdar Graterol See More
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League191 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer232 days ago
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League261 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections340 days ago
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL WestFebruary 13, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brusdar Graterol See More