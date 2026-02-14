Brusdar Graterol headshot

Brusdar Graterol Injury: Still fighting shoulder issues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2026 at 9:59am

Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that it will take some time to build Graterol (shoulder) up this spring, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Graterol missed all of 2025 while recovering from a shoulder procedure he underwent in November 2024. He threw a bullpen session Friday, but Roberts noted that the 27-year-old's velocity "wasn't near where it's going to be." The team's plan to slow Graterol's rehab down could delay his Cactus League debut, and it's unclear if he'll be ready to go by Opening Day.

Brusdar Graterol
Los Angeles Dodgers
