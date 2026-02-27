Brusdar Graterol Injury: Still held back by injury
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Graterol (shoulder) is in a "holding pattern," Jack Harris of the California Post reports.
Though Roberts has refrained from referring to Graterol's ongoing shoulder issues as a setback, it's difficult to categorize them as anything else. The reliever missed the entire 2025 season following a November 2024 procedure, and he hasn't been able to regain his pre-surgery velocity. Graterol has already been ruled out for Opening Day and he could be looking at a lengthy absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brusdar Graterol See More
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings10 days ago
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League205 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer246 days ago
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League275 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections354 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brusdar Graterol See More