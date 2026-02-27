Brusdar Graterol Injury: Still held back by injury

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Graterol (shoulder) is in a "holding pattern," Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Though Roberts has refrained from referring to Graterol's ongoing shoulder issues as a setback, it's difficult to categorize them as anything else. The reliever missed the entire 2025 season following a November 2024 procedure, and he hasn't been able to regain his pre-surgery velocity. Graterol has already been ruled out for Opening Day and he could be looking at a lengthy absence.