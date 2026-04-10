Brusdar Graterol Injury: Throwing off mound

Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Graterol (shoulder) has begun throwing bullpen sessions, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Graterol began playing catch during the late stages of spring training, and he's now been cleared to throw off a mound for the first time since undergoing surgery on his right shoulder in November 2024. He still has several hurdles to clear before being deemed ready to make his season debut, but he's starting to make significant progress.