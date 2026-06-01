Brusdar Graterol headshot

Brusdar Graterol Injury: Undergoes back surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Graterol (shoulder) underwent surgery recently for a back injury he suffered while on a rehab assignment, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

The specifics of the procedure aren't clear, but Harris writes that Graterol's return this season is "in jeopardy." Graterol has been working his way back from right shoulder surgery and has not pitched at the big-league level since 2024. The 27-year-old will be a free agent at the end of this season.

Brusdar Graterol
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brusdar Graterol See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brusdar Graterol See More
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
103 days ago
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
298 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
339 days ago
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
May 29, 2025
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025