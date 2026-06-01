Brusdar Graterol Injury: Undergoes back surgery
Graterol (shoulder) underwent surgery recently for a back injury he suffered while on a rehab assignment, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.
The specifics of the procedure aren't clear, but Harris writes that Graterol's return this season is "in jeopardy." Graterol has been working his way back from right shoulder surgery and has not pitched at the big-league level since 2024. The 27-year-old will be a free agent at the end of this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brusdar Graterol See More
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings103 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League298 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer339 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National LeagueMay 29, 2025
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brusdar Graterol See More