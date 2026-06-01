Brusdar Graterol Injury: Undergoes back surgery

Graterol (shoulder) underwent surgery recently for a back injury he suffered while on a rehab assignment, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

The specifics of the procedure aren't clear, but Harris writes that Graterol's return this season is "in jeopardy." Graterol has been working his way back from right shoulder surgery and has not pitched at the big-league level since 2024. The 27-year-old will be a free agent at the end of this season.