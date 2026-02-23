Bryan Abreu News: Could open year as closer

Abreu could start the season as Houston's closer, with Josh Hader's (bicep) status unclear, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

Hader has been limited to playing catch off flat ground thus far in spring, leaving his availability for Opening Day in doubt. If Hader does ultimately start the year on the IL, Abreu would be the clear choice to assume closing duties. The right-hander has been excellent as a setup man for the Astros, posting a combined 2.30 ERA over his last four seasons. Abreu logged 25 holds and a career-high seven saves in 2025.