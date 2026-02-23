Bryan Abreu headshot

Bryan Abreu News: Could open year as closer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 8:37am

Abreu could start the season as Houston's closer, with Josh Hader's (bicep) status unclear, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

Hader has been limited to playing catch off flat ground thus far in spring, leaving his availability for Opening Day in doubt. If Hader does ultimately start the year on the IL, Abreu would be the clear choice to assume closing duties. The right-hander has been excellent as a setup man for the Astros, posting a combined 2.30 ERA over his last four seasons. Abreu logged 25 holds and a career-high seven saves in 2025.

Bryan Abreu
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Abreu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Abreu See More
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Relief Pitchers
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Relief Pitchers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
4 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
5 days ago
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues
MLB
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
26 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
27 days ago