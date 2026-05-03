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Bryan Abreu News: Picks up first win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Abreu (1-2) earned the win Sunday over the Red Sox, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out one over two innings.

After Abreu worked around a one-out single in the ninth inning, the Astros tallied a pair of runs in the top of the 10th. Abreu would come back out in the bottom half, where he'd coax a game-ending double play off the bat of Ceddanne Rafaela to close out his first win this year. It's certainly a step in the right direction for Abreu. The right-hander was expected to serve as Houston's closer in the absence of Josh Hader (biceps), though he got off to a brutal start this season, allowing at least one run in eight of his first 11 appearances. Abreu's ERA now sits at 10.32 with a 2.47 WHIP and 17:16 K:BB across 11.1 innings.

Bryan Abreu
Houston Astros
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