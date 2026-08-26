Bryan Abreu News: Picks up win vs. Yankees

Abreu (5-3) earned the win Tuesday over the Yankees, allowing a run on three hits across one inning.

The Astros turned to Abreu with two outs in the seventh inning, where he got George Lombard to fly out, stranding two runners aboard. After Houston took an 8-6 lead in the top of the eight, Abreu came back out and promptly gave up a run on back-to-back hits to open the frame. However, he'd coax a double-play ball off the bat of Austin Wells before Josh Hader came on to record the final out. While it's been an up-and-down year overall for Abreu, the right-hander had looked excellent coming into Tuesday's contest, allowing just two runs while posting a 0.96 WHIP with 23 strikeouts across 17.2 innings in his previous 17 appearances. Overall, Abreu's ERA sits at 4.17 through 49.2 inning this season with a 1.45 WHIP and 63:36 K:BB.