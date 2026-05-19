Bryan Abreu News: Records one-out save vs. Twins
Abreu earned the save in Tuesday's 2-1 against the Twins, recording the final out of the game.
After Bryan King allowed the potential tying run to reach base with two outs in the ninth inning, Abreu was summoned to close things out. The right-hander added some drama by hitting Luke Keaschall to move the lead runner into scoring position, but he recovered by inducing a game-ending popout from Byron Buxton. The save was his third in as many chances. Abreu has been scoreless over his last six appearances, but his early-season struggles continue to weigh down his overall numbers, as he currently owns a 7.63 ERA and 2.09 WHIP across 15.1 innings.
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