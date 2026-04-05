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Bryan Abreu News: Serves up walk-off homer Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Abreu (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the Athletics, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and one walk across one-third of an inning.

Abreu came on in the bottom of the ninth with the game tied 9-9 and was able to get the final out to send it to the 10th inning. Houston scored one in the top half of the inning, and Abreu stayed on to try to close out his own win. He walked Tyler Soderstrom before allowing a three-run, walk-off homer to Brent Rooker. Abreu has allowed at least one run in all four of his appearances to open the season and now owns a hideous 23.63 ERA and 6:5 K:BB across 2.2 innings. He's already served up three home runs after allowing four all of last season. With Josh Hader (biceps) still on the injured list, Abreu appears to still be the favorite for saves in Houston, but his hold on the job has got to be loosening after four rough outings.

Bryan Abreu
Houston Astros
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