Bryan Abreu News: Struggling early in 2026
Abreu allowed one run on two walks in one-third of an inning during the Astros' 9-7 win over the Angels on Sunday.
Abreu was brought in for the top of the ninth inning to protect the Astros' three-run lead. However, he walked two of the three batters he faced and was replaced by Bryan King, and the former was tagged with a run on an RBI single from Nolan Schanuel. Abreu has yielded four earned runs on four walks and one hit across 1.1 innings to open the season, which isn't a great sign given that he was tabbed as the Astros' interim closer in the absence of Josh Hader (biceps). King could be thrust into closing situations if Abreu's early struggles continue.
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