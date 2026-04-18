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Bryan Baker News: Blows save against Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Baker was charged with a blown save Saturday against the Pirates, allowing one run on two hits and one walk with two strikeouts in one inning.

With the heart of the order due up for the Pirates in the bottom of the eighth, manager Kevin Cash called on Baker to protect a 5-4 lead. He yielded a leadoff walk to Brandon Lowe and an infield singled to Ryan O'Hearn before Nick Yorke tied the game with a single. It was Baker's second blown save of the season, though he'd previously recorded four of the Rays' previous five saves out of the bullpen. Baker now owns a 4.32 ERA and 9:3 K:BB across 8.1 innings this season.

Bryan Baker
Tampa Bay Rays
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