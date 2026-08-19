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Bryan Baker News: Brilliant campaign continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Baker threw a clean ninth inning to notch the save Wednesday against Toronto. He struck out one.

The All-Star closer continued his masterful campaign, turning in his 25th consecutive save Wednesday. He's been scored upon just one time in his last 18 outings as well. Baker sports a 1.44 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 56:16 K:BB with an MLB-leading 36 saves in 39 attempts across 50 innings.

Bryan Baker
Tampa Bay Rays
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