Bryan Baker News: Brilliant campaign continues
Baker threw a clean ninth inning to notch the save Wednesday against Toronto. He struck out one.
The All-Star closer continued his masterful campaign, turning in his 25th consecutive save Wednesday. He's been scored upon just one time in his last 18 outings as well. Baker sports a 1.44 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 56:16 K:BB with an MLB-leading 36 saves in 39 attempts across 50 innings.
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