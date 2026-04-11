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Bryan Baker News: Charged with first blown save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Baker took a blown save Saturday against the Yankees, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk in one-third of an inning.

Called upon to protect a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning, Baker was victimized by a Jose Caballero double that plated a pair of runs to tie up the game. The right-hander had been gaining steam as Tampa Bay's favorite for saves, having successfully converted each of the club's prior two save chances, but the Rays' closer committee is likely to remain in a state of flux until someone separates from the pack. Through six frames, Baker owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB.

Bryan Baker
Tampa Bay Rays
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