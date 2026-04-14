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Bryan Baker News: Collects one-out save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Baker earned the save in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the White Sox after recording the final out of the game.

The Rays held an 8-3 lead heading into the ninth, but the team turned to Baker to record the final out of the game after Yoendrys Gomez gave up a two-run homer to Munetaka Murakami, and Baker successfully closed things out by getting Edgar Quero to fly out to center field. Baker has converted three of his last four save opportunities and has allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven across 6.1 innings this season.

Bryan Baker
Tampa Bay Rays
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