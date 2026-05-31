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Bryan Baker News: Converts 16th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Baker earned the save in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Angels, allowing one hit and no walks with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth innings.

Baker was summoned to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning and did so on just 11 pitches. The 31-year-old will finish May with nine saves in 10 opportunities while keeping opponents off the board in 12 of 14 appearances. He ranks third in the majors with 16 saves to go along with a 2.22 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB across 24.1 innings.

Bryan Baker
Tampa Bay Rays
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