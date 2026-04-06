Bryan Baker News: Earns first save
Baker earned the save Monday against the Cubs, allowing one run on one hit and no walks while striking out two in the ninth inning.
A two-out home run from Matt Shaw spoiled a shutout ninth inning from Baker as he earned his first save of 2026. It was the first hit and run the 31-year-old surrendered on the season. He also added two strikeouts to give him six on the season through four innings and four appearances. With some of the other Rays high-leverage relievers struggling to start the season, Baker's early success might earn him some more save opportunities moving forward.
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