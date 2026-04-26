Bryan Baker News: Earns sixth save of season

Baker logged his sixth save of the season Sunday in the Ray's 4-2 win over the Twins, striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

Baker got two of the three batters he faced in the ninth to ground out, and sandwiched between was a punchout of Royce Lewis. Baker has logged saves in back-to-back outings and is up to six on the season, which is tied for second most in the American League behind David Bednar (seven). Baker has a 3.48 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB across 10.1 innings this season.