Bryan Baker News: Escapes jam for 15th save
Baker collected the save in Friday's 8-5 win over the Angels, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning.
The Rays put up seven of their eight runs in the seventh inning, and the team brought Baker out for the ninth to protect its three-run lead. It was by no means an easy outing, as he loaded the bases while logging two strikeouts before securing the save by getting Vaughn Grissom to pop out. Baker is up to 15 saves (on 18 chances) this season, which is third most in the majors behind Cade Smith (20) and Mason Miller (17). Baker has a 2.31 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB across 23.1 innings this season.
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