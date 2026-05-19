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Bryan Baker News: Grabs 13th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Baker earned the save in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Baltimore, striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

Baker needed just 10 pitches (eight strikes) to close out Tuesday's game and capped things off by getting Pete Alonso to strike out swinging. It was the 13th save of the season for Baker (in 16 attempts), which is tied for third-most in the majors behind Mason Miller and Cade Smith (15 each). Baker sports a 2.66 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB across 20.1 innings this season.

Bryan Baker
Tampa Bay Rays
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