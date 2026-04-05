Bryan Baker News: Grabs first win Sunday
Baker (1-0) was credited with the win Sunday against the Twins, striking out two in a clean ninth inning.
The Rays have a pretty wide open closer competition during the early going of the season. Griffin Jax has an 11.25 ERA through his first four innings, while both Garrett Cleavinger (calf) and Edwin Uceta (shoulder) are on the injured list. That said, the door is open for Baker, who has tossed three scoreless innings with a 4:0 K:BB thus far, to at least claim more high-leverage work.
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