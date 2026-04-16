Bryan Baker News: Locks down fourth save

Baker picked up the save Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing no hits and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

That's now four saves already for Baker on the young campaign, which is his career-high total. The 31-year-old right-hander is establishing a rather strong grip on Tampa Bay's closer role, posting a 3.68 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB over 7.1 innings while converting four of his five save opportunities. That said, Edwin Uceta (shoulder) might present some competition to Baker once he completes his rehab assignment.