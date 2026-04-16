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Bryan Baker News: Locks down fourth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Baker picked up the save Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing no hits and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

That's now four saves already for Baker on the young campaign, which is his career-high total. The 31-year-old right-hander is establishing a rather strong grip on Tampa Bay's closer role, posting a 3.68 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB over 7.1 innings while converting four of his five save opportunities. That said, Edwin Uceta (shoulder) might present some competition to Baker once he completes his rehab assignment.

Bryan Baker
Tampa Bay Rays
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