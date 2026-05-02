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Bryan Baker News: Notches eighth save Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Baker picked up the save in Friday's 3-0 win over the Giants, firing a hitless and scoreless ninth inning with one strikeout.

After blowing a save against the Pirates on April 18, Baker has now tossed four consecutive scoreless innings, recording a save in four straight appearances. With Griffin Jax working on becoming a starter for Tampa Bay, Baker appears to have a stranglehold on the closer gig. He's 8-for-10 in save opportunities and has logged a 2.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB across 12.1 innings.

Bryan Baker
Tampa Bay Rays
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