Bryan Baker News: Notches eighth save Friday

Baker picked up the save in Friday's 3-0 win over the Giants, firing a hitless and scoreless ninth inning with one strikeout.

After blowing a save against the Pirates on April 18, Baker has now tossed four consecutive scoreless innings, recording a save in four straight appearances. With Griffin Jax working on becoming a starter for Tampa Bay, Baker appears to have a stranglehold on the closer gig. He's 8-for-10 in save opportunities and has logged a 2.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB across 12.1 innings.