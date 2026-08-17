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Bryan Baker News: Records five-out save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 6:37pm

Baker struck out two while allowing one hit and no walks in 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the save Monday against the Orioles.

In a pivotal American League East matchup Monday, the Rays turned to Baker to record more than three outs for the first time this season. The All-Star right-hander continues to be a lights-out closer, last blowing a save May 13 in Toronto. Through 49 innings, Baker boasts a 1.47 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 55:16 K:BB with an MLB-high 35 saves (38 attempts).

Bryan Baker
Tampa Bay Rays
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