Bryan Baker News: Records one-out save Monday
Baker earned the save Monday against the Blue Jays, recording the final out of the ninth inning.
Baker entered the ninth with two outs and runners on the corners and induced a flyout from Kazuma Okamoto to seal the win. The quick appearance secured his ninth save of the season, tying him for the American League lead, and he now has five saves in his last six appearances. Baker has been highly effective in the closer role, posting a 2.63 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB across 13.2 innings. After a two-pitch workload, he should be fully available for Tampa Bay's next matchup.
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