Bryan Baker News: Survives for seventh save
Baker notched the save Monday against the Guardians, allowing two hits and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two.
The right-hander did allow the possible tying and go-ahead runs to get into scoring position, but he was able to get two clutch strikeouts to finish off Cleveland. With Edwin Uceta (shoulder) out for at least another month and Griffin Jax quickly falling out of favor as the Rays' closer, Baker is solidifying his grip as Tampa Bay's primary ninth-inning option. Through 11.1 frames, Baker owns a 3.18 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB while converting seven of his nine save chances.
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